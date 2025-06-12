IPPG Lauds NUPRC Reforms, Role In Asset Divestment

Share

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for its far-reaching regulatory reforms and pivotal role in facilitating recent asset divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

Speaking during a strategic engagement with the Commission, IPPG Chairman, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, praised the NUPRC for strengthening collaboration with indigenous producers.

He particularly lauded the Commission’s role in supervising the seamless transfer of upstream oil and gas assets to local operators.

Isa, who is also the Chairman of Waltersmith Group, an indigenous oil and gas firm, described the divestments as a “pivotal shift” in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

“This transition marks a turning point, creating new opportunities for local companies to scale up operations and contribute meaningfully to national output,” he said.

During the engagement, IPPG reaffirmed its support for the NUPRC’s Project One Million Barrels Incremental Initiative—a programme aimed at significantly boosting daily crude oil production. The group also pledged its commitment to aligning with Nigeria’s broader oil and gas development goals.

In his remarks, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, reiterated the NUPRC’s dedication to creating a more conducive business environment. He outlined several policy reforms implemented since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), including the automation of licensing and permitting processes.

“These reforms have significantly reduced bureaucratic delays and enhanced operational efficiency across the sector,” Komolafe stated.

He also highlighted the Drill or Drop policy, which mandates operators to commence production within a stipulated timeframe or forfeit their licenses. The policy, he said, is designed to revitalize the upstream sector, ensure optimal asset utilization, and enhance government revenue.

Komolafe noted that these reforms are already yielding tangible results, citing an increase in rig activity from 11 rigs before the PIA to 42 rigs currently in operation—an indication of growing investor confidence and sector revitalization.

The CCE further underscored the Commission’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption measures within the industry.

He called for continuous dialogue and honest feedback from stakeholders to ensure regulatory frameworks remain adaptive and responsive.

Share