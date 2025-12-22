New Telegraph

December 22, 2025
IPPG Changes Chairman

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has appointed the Chairman of Waltersmith Group, Abdulrazaq Isa as chairman.

He took over the reins of chairmanship from Executive Officer of Aradel Plc, Adegbite Falade in a ceremony attended by members of the IPPG Board of Trustees and Governance Council.

Falade’s tenure took effect on Nov 1, 025, marking the start of a new chapter for the organisation. He succeeds Isa, who led the group with distinction from July 2021, a period defined by strategic advancements and strengthened industry influence.

