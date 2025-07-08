IPPG Applauds Tinubu’s Industry Reforms

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, has hailed the significant progress made in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector since the inauguration of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

According to a statement, reflecting on the sector’s journey, Isa applauded the administration’s responsiveness to the industry’s reform wish-list.

He noted that most of the industry requests have been delivered, a development, he described as “unprecedented.”

He credited this success to President Tinubu’s commitment to reform, particularly the strategic transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) into a commercially driven national oil company.

The IPPG Chairman commended President Tinubu for appointing a technically competent leadership team at the NNPC Ltd including the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari.

Isa emphasized that with the conclusion of international Organisation Companies (IOC) divestments, full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and fresh leadership across the sector, the industry now stands at a critical turning point.

The ball is now firmly in our court,” he declared, urging industry stakeholders to align with the President’s production target of 3 million barrels of oil and 12 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030.

He noted that the recently divested onshore and shallow water assets, largely held by IPPG members, would play a central role in achieving these targets.

He outlined a call to action for indigenous producers, emphasizing the need for structural reforms, increased investment, community engagement, infrastructure expansion, and strengthened collaboration across the sector.

“We must become catalysts for economic transformation, attract strategic investment, and operate with the highest level of social responsibility and governance,” Isa stated.

The statement further said that in a major announcement, Isa revealed that Mr. Adegbite Falade, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, has been appointed as the next Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Governance Council of IPPG.

“Mr. Falade will no doubt build on our legacy and lead IPPG to greater heights,” Isa said. The effective date of Falade’s appointment is to coincide with IPPG’s 10th Year Anniversary Celebration scheduled for September 11, 2025, according to the statement.