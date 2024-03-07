IPPFAR Kicks Against Ghana’s New Anti-lgbtiq Rights Bill

The International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region (IPPFAR) has kicked against Ghana’s par- liament passing of the new anti- LGBTIQ+ rights bill of Wednesday February 28, which severely infringes on LGBTIQ+ rights. This is contained in a statement issued by IPPFAR from Nairobi Kenya.

IPPFAR has therefore called on Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo- Addo to withhold assent on the bill. According to Marie-Evelyne Petrus-Barry, IPPF Africa Region- al Director, this regressive bill bla- tantly violates human rights and sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice, impacting not only the LGBTIQ+ community but all Ghanaians.

The introduction of the new anti-LGBTIQ+ bill will undoubtedly result in a surge of attacks on real and perceived members of the LGBTIQ+ community in Ghana, further under-mining their fundamental human rights and access to healthcare. The passage of the bill follows closely after Uganda’s enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, and amid discussions on a pending anti-LGBTIQ+ bill in Kenya.

While Ghana’s bill doesn’t impose death sentences, it broad- ens its scope by criminalising individuals who merely express LGBTIQ+ identity or support, suggesting the exclusion of a significant portion of society. This unacceptable bill im- poses a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTIQ+ and imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTIQ+ rights groups.