IPPFAR Condemns World Bank Loan Resumption To Uganda Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

Share

The International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region (IPPFAR) has strongly criticized the World Bank’s decision to lift its suspension of funding to Uganda, despite the country’s enforcement of one of the world’s most repressive anti- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer LGBTQI+ laws.

The organization has labeled the move as “alarming and unacceptable,” warning that it undermines global human rights standards.

In a statement released today, IPPFAR called on the Government of Uganda to repeal the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), citing the law’s devastating impact on LGBTQI+ individuals who now face escalating violence, forced evictions, and state-sanctioned persecution.

“The World Bank’s decision to resume funding sends a dangerous signal: that persecution can coexist with international economic agreements, and that the rights of the most marginalised can be deprioritised in the name of development,” said Marie-Evelyne Petrus-Barry, Regional Director of IPPF Africa.

IPPFAR also urged the World Bank to publish its mitigation strategies, ensure that these measures are informed by affected communities, and maintain full transparency in reporting how they will uphold human rights protections in practice.

“While we recognize the vital role of development financing in addressing poverty and improving infrastructure and services, such financing must be inextricably linked with a steadfast commitment to human rights,” the statement read.

Following the enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023, the World Bank suspended new public financing to the country. However, it announced recently that it would resume operations, citing planned mitigation measures to prevent harm and discrimination. IPPFAR remains skeptical about the effectiveness of these measures in a legal environment where LGBTQI+ identities are criminalised.

“As the World Bank reinstates lending to Uganda, LGBTQI+ communities remain criminalised, targeted, endangered, and erased,” said Petrus-Barry. “Financial inclusion cannot come at the cost of human rights and dignity. There is no development without rights, and no progress worth celebrating while people live in fear simply for being who they are.”

The organization emphasized that true development must prioritize dignity, equality, and justice, and must not be pursued at the expense of marginalised groups. It also warned that development institutions must not retreat from their human rights responsibilities.

“We stand in solidarity with LGBTQI+ Ugandans and others across the continent whose rights are being erased. Development that emboldens discrimination, normalizes violence, or ignores lived realities is not development at all,” Petrus-Barry added.

IPPFAR called on global institutions to act with moral clarity and principled consistency in defense of universal human rights, particularly as anti-rights movements gain momentum across Africa and beyond.

Share