Ipp Can Be Game-changer In Power Sector, Says Aliu

Mr. Dipo Aliu is a former finance director and one time auditor at Prime WaterHouse with decades of experience in many international institutions. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks on some issues raised at the just-concluded World Economic Forum and the Nigeria’s disturbing energy issues.

Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, scored a bull’s eye with his speech at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland last week when he talked about ‘a rupture in the world order.’ What do you make of that intervention?

One cannot but do a critical scrutiny of the speech and state why it is intellectually powerful. His speech stands out for three reasons: a radical and honest Carney explicitly declared the death of the rules-based international order rather than pretending it is merely “evolving.” While most leaders still cling to diplomatic euphemisms, he does not.

Unlike speeches from great powers (which disguise domination as leadership), this is a rare articulation of middle-power strategy in a fractured world. Canada positions itself neither as a hegemon nor as a victim.

Canada is taking the bull by the horn rebuilding industrial capacity, doubling defence spending, weaponizing diversification as protection, hedging against both the US and China and creating issue-based coalitions that bypass weak multilateral institutions

Why is this important for Nigeria and Africa?

The message is clear, values without power are decoration. Power without values is predation. His speech says: ‘The global system is no longer governed by rules, but by leverage. Countries that pretend otherwise will be exploited.” This is brutally relevant to developing nations. Why is this a wake-up call for developing countries?

The “Rules-Based Order” was never neutral For decades, African and developing countries were told: Liberalize your economy, obey WTO rules, open your markets, trust multilateral institutions, avoid industrial policy, let comparative advantage work. Meanwhile, subsidies persisted in the global north, sanctions were selectively applied financial systems were weaponized, trade rules were enforced asymmetrically.

Nigeria, in particular, has lived “within the lie.” The New World punishes dependency. Dependence is vulnerability. Integration without leverage means subordination.

Exporting raw materials is strategic weakness, aid without autonomy means control by another name Nigeria’s current model oil dependence, import dependence, FX dependence, debt dependence — is structurally incompatible with this new world. Multilateral institutions will not save Nigeria, because the WTO, UN, and COP are “greatly diminished” should end all illusions.

For Nigeria and Africa: No WTO panel will protect your farmers, No UN resolution will secure your borders, No climate pledge will industrialize your economy, Self-capacity is now the entry ticket to sovereignty.

In today’s world, sovereignty comes from the ability to: Feed yourself, power yourself, defend yourself, finance yourself, trade without choke points. Nigeria currently fails on all five. No speech, diplomacy, or alignment will compensate for this deficit.

What is your view about current state of power supply in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s electricity system has a significant unrealized potential: installed generation capacity is over 13,000MW, but actual output is often only ~4,000–5,000MW due to systemic issues. Much of the existing infrastructure is underutilized or stranded due to gas constraints, transmission bottlenecks, and grid challenges.

Besides, over 60 per cent of manufacturers have resorted to self-generation, raising production costs and reducing competitiveness. Nigeria remains heavily reliant on diesel generators, increasing production costs and environmental harm and government subsidy adjustments have eased fiscal pressure, but the sector still battles high debt, grid failures, and financial distress.

What are the potential of IPPs for development in this regard?

Independent Power Producers can be a game-changer if properly supported by filling the generation gap. IPPs can close Nigeria’s electricity shortfall over time by adding capacity beyond what the national grid and legacy plants deliver.

The benefits of regular energy supply include industrial growth, because reliable electricity reduces manufacturers’ need for costly backups lowering production costs, increasing output, and boosting exports. Consistent power enables data centres, tech hubs, AI research labs, and digital infrastructure to function efficiently vital for attracting AI investment.

Stable energy enhances hospitality, infrastructure, communication networks, and foreign investment appeal. It also helps the nation’s investment climate because predictable electricity signals market stability, expanding investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

But what have been the challenges in this sector?

The key challenges and constraints for IPPs in Nigeria include gas supply and fuel issues. Despite Nigeria’s vast gas reserves, inconsistent supply, pipeline vandalism, and infrastructure gaps cause frequent production outages, especially for gas-fired IPPs.

There is also the issue of infrastructure bottlenecks. Transmission network inefficiencies and limited evacuation capacity prevent generated power from reaching customers. Akin to this are financial and capital barriers.

Power projects are capital intensive; IPPs face difficulty securing financing due to currency risk, debt crises, and perceived investment risk. As we speak, Nigeria’s power sector also grapples with arrears owed by the government and DisCos, undermining cash flows. We cannot also neglect regulatory and policy uncertainty.

Complex licensing, inconsistent policy frameworks, and unclear tariff regimes deter investment. You will agree with me that recent legal actions against major power firms have exacerbated investor confidence issues. There is also the issue of market risks.

IPP revenues depend on long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs); weak credit of buyers and tariff caps make project financing harder. We also have grid and technical compliance connecting new plants to the national grid requires compliance with grid codes and often expensive upgrades.

But how can the government help in this regard?

The Nigerian government could strengthen policy and regulatory framework and fully implement the Electricity Act reforms to enable private generation and state-level licenses; ensure tariffs are cost-reflective and predictable to attract capital, clear the sector’s debt and strengthen cash flows.

It can also continue strategic settlement of debts to gas suppliers and GENCOs to restore confidence and improve fuel supply. It can also expand and modernize grid infrastructure, invest in transmission and distribution upgrades to reduce bottlenecks where new generation sources, including IPPs, can off-take electricity reliably.

Government should also promote fuel security, expand domestic gas processing, pipeline protection, and diversification into renewables, including solar, hydro, and mini-grids.

It should also de-risk investment by offering incentives (tax credits, FX risk mitigations, blended finance) to reduce project costs and protect investors, and also strengthen market institutions. Empower regulatory bodies to enforce contracts, reduce litigation risk, and uphold transparent tariff mechanisms.

But there are also global efforts at holistic strategy in this regard?

That should be part of the strategic suggestions moving forward. We need to embrace renewables and distributed energy mini-grids and solar IPPs can electrify rural and periurban areas faster than extending the main grid, expanding access and economic activity.

Encourage Public-Private Partnerships Collaborations between government, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and private investors can blend risk and capital for large energy projects. It is also important to integrate Storage & Smart Grids, invest in storage solutions to smooth intermittent renewable supply and support peak demand. Of course, transparency of the sector and data is key.

They should publish performance metrics and harmonize stakeholder roles to improve planning, reduce corruption, and attract investors. I must also say that skills and local content development matters. They should train local engineers, technicians, and project managers to scale capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

You see, Nigeria’s power challenges are deep-rooted but not unsolvable. We can strengthen the role of IPPs through better policy, financial incentives, infrastructure upgrades, and diversified generation (including renewables) can dramatically increase supply reliability.

This, in turn, will lower business costs, stimulate manufacturing, attract technology investment, enable digital and AI ecosystems, and spur overall economic growth. A robust IPP ecosystem supported by a competent government can be one of Nigeria’s most effective levers for sustainable development over the next decade.

Improving power generation and supply in Nigeria, especially through greater participation of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), is crucial for accelerating economic development across sectors manufacturing, tourism, technology, investments (including AI), healthcare, and more.

Below is a researchbased analysis, the challenges, and strategic suggestions for how Nigeria can transform this critical sector.

Let’s look at the health sector. The death of Chimamanda Adichie’s son in a Nigerian hospital generated a lot of issues that bothers on alleged negligence. What is your assessment of health institutions regulation in Nigeria?

Let’s start from the legal framework. The National Health Act 2014 Provides the framework for health system regulation and standards across Nigeria, including facility licensing and quality benchmarks. Assigns roles for facility registration, professional licensing, and adherence to minimum care standards. But there are limits to current limitations and reform efforts.

There is no fully established national health facility regulator yet specifically for accrediting hospitals and clinics nationwide, although a National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) has been proposed and is in formation to address gaps in facility oversight.

State ministries and agencies like HEFAMAA often fill this gap but vary in capacity across states. Key regulatory agencies and authorities that regulate hospitals, clinics, and healthcare standards in Nigeria—both at the national (federal) and state levels: Federal (National) Regulatory Bodies.

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) provides overall policy direction and health system governance. Through its Hospital Services Division, supervises federal tertiary hospitals and professional regulatory frameworks. Each state Ministry of Health is responsible for: Licensing and registration of hospitals and clinics within the state.

Enforcement of state health regulations and facility standards. Inspection and compliance monitoring. Examples include the Lagos State Ministry of Health / HEFAMAA (Health Facilities Monitoring & Accreditation Agency) – accredits and inspects health facilities in Lagos State, which has set up a committee to investigate the issue you raised.

We are expecting the outcome because life is irreplaceable. They must be as professional as their counterparts around the world and we need to build in our health sector too because there is huge investment in it.

There is no single national agency solely dedicated to accrediting all hospitals and clinics yet (a proposed National Health Facility Regulatory Agency is under development), much of the health facility oversight happens at the state level. State-Level Regulatory Authorities should be up and doing in this regard.

We also have the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) regulates medical doctors and dental practitioners, sets professional standards, issues licenses, and inspects medical facilities for compliance with medical practice standards; the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) regulates nurses and midwives, accredits training institutions, and enforces standards of practice.

They must all discharge their duties professionally and uphold their ethical code. All these bodies must live up to their reason for existence.