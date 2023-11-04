IPOB Warns Against Rigging In Imo

The Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, has warned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deployed to Imo State for the conduct of the November 11 governorship election to stick to the rules and ensure the election is not rigged.

The separatist group yesterday in a statement issued by its Secretary of Media and Publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful, and made available to Saturday Telegraph, said though it does not get involved in Nigeria election, it had chosen not to be silent in the Imo governorship election so that INEC officials, whose names and phone numbers it listed in the statement for the 27 Local Government Areas, would not cause crisis in the State and by extension South East.

The statement reads: “As much as IPOB does not get involved in the Nigeria fraudulent political selection called election, nevertheless, we are not going to be silent and watch the Nigeria Government use corrupt INEC officials to perpetuate evil in Imo State and by extension the Southeast Region. Everyone is familiar with INEC’s fraudulent activities during elections in Nigeria.

INEC is not independent but fully dependent on the government in power or to any moneybag politician who lines their pockets. However, in this coming election in Imo State, INEC officials must be very circumspect not to throw Imo State into crisis by becoming willing tools to renew another four years-mandate of suffering, hunger, and killings.”