IPOB: Transporters Demand Improved Security To Operate From S’East On Mondays

Following the cancellation of the South East’s long-running Monday stay-athome, some transporters have asked governments to tighten security to restore confidence and revive interstate travel.

In separate interviews in Abuja, the transporters urged the federal and state governments (from the South East) to improve road security in the region.

According to them, greater collaboration among security structures will reduce criminal activities, allow traders and students to resume fully, and, in turn, facilitate the restoration of normalcy in the transport sector.

The Monday stay-athome order, which began in August 2021 to protest against Kanu’s detention, had disrupted transporters travelling from Lagos, Abuja and other cities into the South-East and vice versa.

Many passengers avoided trips due to safety concerns, leading to low patronage, cancelled journeys, revenue losses, and occasional attacks on interstate vehicles. Drivers faced roadblocks, intimidation, and uncertainty upon arrival, as markets and parks were often closed.

The disruption had raised fares, strained logistics operators, and created hardship for travellers dependent on Monday interstate travel.

Kanayo Frankly, the branch manager of ABC Transport, Utako, Abuja, said it is a welcome development, but there must be deliberate efforts by the governments to make it functional. He advocated an advanced security structure in the eastern region to boost the confidence of transporters and travellers.

He said:“Presently, people prefer to travel on Tuesdays to be alive than to travel on Mondays to lose their lives. Everybody will be thinking of their own safety. “I would rather travel on Tuesday, be alive, and avoid the Monday movement. “Many have witnessed the burning of buses with passengers, and they would not want to take the risk.”