IPOB Rejects Another Court Trial For Nnamdi Kanu

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in any court in Nigeria.

The group said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful that it “stands by the judgment of the Appeal Court, which ordered that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu not to be tried again in any Nigerian court.

“The Supreme Court Judges agreed with them but lacked the courage and integrity to uphold the Appeals Court judgment.”

The separatist group wondered why the Federal Government failed to appear in court on February 8, to commence hearing on the matter.

“Sadly, the same Federal government that is persecuting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is refusing to make an appearance at the same Abuja High Court hearing on the 8th of February, 2024.

“The refusal of the lawless federal government to appear in the court on that day for continuation of their kangaroo trial is evident that they do not have a case against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The wicked and corrupt Supreme Court Justices were part of the oppressors and persecutors of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB leadership has reviewed the actions of the lawless Nigeria Government and the corrupt judiciary and totally reject further trial of our leader in their High Court,” Powerful said.

According to IPOB, the attitude of the government is evidence that it has no case against the IPOB leader and should discontinue the judicial charade.

“They are just utilizing the weak and bastardized instrumentality of the law in Nigeria to detain and persecute him indefinitely.

“The wicked persecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other innocent IPOB members will continue to destroy Nigeria’s image locally and internationally. President Almad Bola Tinubu must release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally because self-determination is lawful domestically and internationally.”