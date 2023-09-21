IPOB Reacts To Imo Killing, Says Bloodshed Not Needed To Actualise Biafra

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday said that the shedding of blood in the South East region is not necessary for the actualisation of Biafra.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, expressed this sentiment while denouncing the violent attack by Nigerian security forces in the Ehime Mbano area of Imo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during a violent attack in the Ehime Local Government Area of Imo State, at least eight police and military officers lost their lives.

Condemning the attack in a statement made available to journalists, Powerful expressed sorrow over the fact that the Biafra agitation had been peaceful until the Nigerian government began supporting breakaway factions.

The statement partly reads, “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable brave leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU condemn the bloody attack that led to the death of 8 Police and military officers at Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“Such reckless attacks and shedding of blood are not needed to achieve Biafra freedom in our territory.

“The Biafra agitation championed by IPOB since 2012 has been totally peaceful until the Nigeria government started sponsoring splinter groups in order to blackmail IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Today, the monsters they have spoon-fed are consuming them. We in IPOB for years have been shouting about the evil plan of the Nigerian government towards IPOB’s peaceful agitation which is simply demanding a referendum date for the Biafran people to determine their own fate as Indigenous people.”