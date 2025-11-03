IPOB Plans Protest Against Nigeria’s Diplomatic Delegation To Washington

To buttress its claim of systematic ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, abductions, burning of churches and displacement of indigenous peoples in Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a notice of protest to “Judeo-Christians and Biafrans in the US, to assemble in Washington, DC, to protest against alleged Nigerian government diplomatic outreach to the US government.

The notice issued by IPOB USA, through the group’s Secretary of Media and publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful, on behalf of leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said the call became necessary because, “A high-level Nigerian delegation is reportedly heading to the United States to polish Nigeria’s battered international image and deceive world leaders into believing that peace, justice, and religious freedom exist in that country.”

IPOB vowed to “not allow the same government presiding over ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, church burnings, abductions, and mass burials of Indigenous Peoples to rewrite the narrative while the victims are still bleeding.”

“This is the hour to raise our voices with thunder in the capital of the free world,” the separatist group said.

IPOB noted, however, that the events in Nigeria are not surprising, saying the alarm was raised over a decade ago by “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu about the jihadist expansion, land-grabbing agenda, and systematic extermination targeting Judeo-Christian populations.

“They abducted him, tortured him, and locked him away because he refused to be silent while his people were marked for extinction.

“We will honour his sacrifice by taking the truth to Washington, D.C. — loudly.”

The group said it has to mobilise its members in the US because Indigenous nations across Nigeria are being overrun one after another, adding, “If we don’t rise, we will be the next headline, the next mass grave, the next ‘never again’ story.”

IPOB made it clear that it is not a violent call nor a call for confrontation, but “a call for a mass, peaceful, unstoppable display of conscience. Let the world see a sea of Biafran and Judeo-Christian solidarity in the heart of Washington.”

They called on human rights defenders, civil liberty groups, and all people with a conscience to join this march for truth.