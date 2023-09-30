IPOB: Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization has once again called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The leadership of the Ohanaeze made the call on Friday during the 2023 Igbo Day Celebration held at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the President-General of the group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu urged President Tinubu to consider their request and release the pro-Biafran leader from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Iwuanyanwu emphasized that his appeal was based on the fact that Kanu had been acquitted of all charges by the Appeal Court.

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has carefully reviewed Nnamdi Kanu’s case and we cannot find any just reason why he cannot be released.

“Ohanaeze has for several months pleaded with the federal government to release him.

READ ALSO:

“I hereby once again on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide make an appeal to the federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, more so when courts of competent jurisdictions in Nigeria have declared him innocent”.

He expressed deep concern about the ongoing senseless killings in Igbo land, which he attributed to the continued imprisonment of Kanu by the federal government.

“As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I consider myself a father and it pains me so much when my children are killed on a daily basis.

“It pains me when most of them have both their lives and livelihood destroyed. I will appeal to the federal government that in view of the fact that over two years, this situation has persisted, we need to adopt a non-kinetic approach.

“I strongly believe that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released and a non-kinetic approach is adopted, we will be able to reduce and even stop the unnecessary killings and destruction of lives and property,” he said.

In his welcome address, Chief Arthur Eze, a prominent philanthropist and entrepreneur who chaired the event, encouraged the governors of South Eastern Nigeria to invest more effort and time in creating a conducive business environment in the region.

He also called on the federal government to address the various challenges posed by erosion and damaged federal roads in the South-East region.

He said, “I seize this opportunity to call on the federal government to address the many issues of erosion menace and damaged federal roads in Southeast.

“I request His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accommodate more Igbos in his administration.”