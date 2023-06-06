New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Team Arrives DSS HQ

A medical team of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has arrived at the headquarter of the Department of State Services (DSS) to perform an operation on him.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who disclosed this on Tuesday said the team came for the emergency ear surgery recommended by the DSS medical unit.

He said that the team was awaiting permission from the DSS to access the IPOB leader to properly examine him.

The medical unit of the secret Police had in the penultimate week, recommended urgent ear surgery for Kanu.

Despite several court judgements as well as the United Nations Opinion that Kanu be unconditionally released and compensated, the Federal Government is yet to release him.

There have been clamours and appeals by eminent Nigerians and groups to free Kanu.

Many also hold the view that his continued illegal detention is part of the reasons for the disturbing insecurity in the South East geo-political zone.

