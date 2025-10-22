IPOB Lead Council; Ejiofor Condemns Religious Killings In Nigeria

Nigerian human rights lawyer and lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has strongly condemned the ongoing killings in Nigeria carried out under the guise of religious belief.

He stated that groups such as Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Fulani militias, and various criminal bandits have increasingly merged into what he called “one dark shadow”, a convergence of extremist ideology, criminal opportunism, and state failure.

“Denying the religious dimension of this violence is nothing short of whitewashing reality,” Ejiofor said.

He argued that while the conflict is often portrayed as ethnic or resource-based, the pattern of attacks bears “the unmistakable signature of a jihadist campaign” systematically aimed at Christian populations.

“The state must summon the moral and constitutional courage to confront this evil by its proper name. There can be no healing without truth, and no justice without accountability,” Ejiofor added.

“Across Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, and Borno States, thousands, mostly Christians, have been slaughtered. Churches have been razed, homes burnt, and entire communities displaced. Yet, official narratives continue to call these horrors “bandit attacks.”

“In Plateau State, over 120 Christians were killed in a single outbreak. In Benue State, June 2025 alone recorded 85 deaths in one week”

“The violence has spread westward. On October 18, 2025, armed bandits stormed Buzugu and Rayau villages in Zamfara State, abducting more than 70 people. Across the northwest, villages burn, citizens vanish, and government presence continues to fade.

“On August 19, 2025, bandits attacked a mosque in Katsina State, killing over 50 worshippers”, he noted

Ejimofor contended that all religions must coexist, adding that no Nigerian should lose his or her life due to religious beliefs and practices.

“Both Christians and Muslims deserve to live and worship without fear. The Nigerian state must rise above politics and call this evil by its true name. And the international community must stop looking away”

“Because in those burnt villages, under the ashes of churches and mosques, the truth still breathes, waiting to be heard,” he concluded.