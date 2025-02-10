IPOB Lawyer Condemns Arrest Of Popular Anambra Native Doctor, Akwa Okuko

Share

Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Chief Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, who was recently arrested by the Anambra State Government.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Ejiofor described the arrest as “illegal” and warned that it sets a dangerous precedent for suppressing religious and expressive freedoms in the state.

Ejiofor stated: “It is deeply concerning that Chief Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has been unlawfully arrested by the Anambra State Government.

This egregious act tramples on his fundamental rights and raises serious questions about the abuse of state power for political or personal vendettas.”

Ejiofor revealed that Akwa Okuko was reportedly invited to a meeting by the Deputy Governor of Anambra State. However, what was presumed to be a routine engagement allegedly turned into a trap that led to his detention.

The controversy appears linked to a viral, undated video in which Akwa Okuko allegedly spoke about preparing a substance called “Okeite.”

Ejiofor clarified that the video was not officially released or promoted by Akwa Okuko. “Even assuming without conceding, that he made such statements, the fundamental question remains: What crime has he committed?” Ejiofor asked.

Ejiofor pointed to Sections 38, 39, and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which guarantee citizens’ rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression.

He insisted that these rights are sacrosanct and cannot be arbitrarily infringed upon. Ejiofor expressed initial support for the Agunechemba Security Outfit, established to combat crime in Anambra State.

However, he warned against using the security outfit for political purposes, particularly with the 2025 gubernatorial elections approaching.

