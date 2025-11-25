IPOB: Kanu’s Family Demands Nullification Of Conviction

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has demanded a reversal of his life sentence.

In a statement yesterday, his younger sibling Emmanuel Kanu said Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who last Thursday found the separatist leader guilty of terrorism and sentenced him to life in prison, ignored the binding decision of the Supreme Court directing the correction of Count 7 and the constitution and “convicted Kanu on repealed and non-existent laws”.

He said: “What happened in the courtroom of Justice James Omotosho was not justice; it was an ambush, unprecedented, unconstitutional and a direct violation of the right to fair hearing.”

The family added: “A judge cannot ambush an accused after the hearing has closed.

“Once parties conclude arguments, the judge cannot, on judgment day, introduce a new legal theory, new statutes, or new grounds of conviction. “Doing so without informing the accused or giving him a chance to be heard is the very definition of denial of fair hearing.”