IPOB: I Didn’t Give FG Ultimatum On Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Says Tompolo

…reaffirms support for Tinubu’s reelection

The Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), has described as “the handiwork of enemies” the alleged ultimatum he was said to have issued for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Tompolo said the report in some social media was the handiwork of mischiefmakers.

In a statement by his Media Consultant, Dr Paul Bebenimibo made available in Asaba yesterday, the security chief said the falsehood was peddled to discredit him.

He said: “We wish to state unequivocally and that, Tompolo did not author the said publication. “High Chief Ekpemupolo has nothing to do with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

It is clearly the handi-work of Tompolo’s enemies, who are out there to discredit and pull him down because of his stand against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

“We wish to reassure the Federal Government, led by our dynamic President Bola Tinubu, that Tompolo is with him and will continue to support the renewed agenda of his government.

“We wish to add that Tompolo remains firm and reaffirm his endorsement of Mr President for second term and continue to work for its realization.”

He said those behind the propaganda have failed and “will continue to fail because he will not relent in carrying out his duty to totally eradicate illegal oil activities in the region.” He urged the Federal Government and the general public to ignore detractors.