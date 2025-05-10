IPOB: FG Denies Extradition Process Against Simon Ekpa

Share

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN yesterday said that there is no extradition process against the detained chieftain of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Mr. Simon Ekpa from the Government of Finland.

The AGF stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Kamarudeen Ogundele, made available to Saturday Telegraph in Abuja yesterday.

The statement reads in part “The attention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has been drawn to media reports where he was erroneously reported to have said that the Federal Government had commenced an extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

“The report is untrue and a complete departure from what the AGF said at the Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held on Thursday in Abuja.”

Ekpa is currently standing trial in Finland for charges filed against him by the Finnish government but the statement added “To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were cross border in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to have an informed decision on the next step to take”.

