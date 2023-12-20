IPOB, ESN promise to resist Fulani settlement in Enugu

The Indigenous People of Biafra and its military arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has vowed to resist a plan by the Enugu State Government to allocate land as settlement for herdsmen.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB insisted that Fulani herdsmen will never be allowed to establish RUGA in any part of Biafra territory.

The statement reads: “Information reaching IPOB indicates that Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mba, collected a huge sum of money to allocate land to the Fulani marauders to build settlements in Enugu State.

“The Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mba, has finally admitted that Fulani will come back to Eha mufu, Nkanu East and Isiuzo LGA. It’s sad that a sane person who witnessed the murderous activities of the Fulani terrorists called herdsmen in Enugu State.”