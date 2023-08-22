IPOB, ESN Clash With Nigerian Troops In Anambra, One Killed

At least one person was reportedly killed when the Nigerian Army troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, clashed with some suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the pro-Biafra group attempted the attack on the troops on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Forward Operating Base in Ukwuorji, along the Owerri-Onitsha motorway, but were repelled by the soldiers operating in the 82 Division’s area.

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations in a statement released on Tuesday said the criminals met their Waterloo when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops and that one of the fighters was killed while two others were arrested and others fled.

The statement claims that the soldiers found a car, a mobile, a machete, nine empty cases of used 7.62 mm special ammunition, and one empty case of used 12.7-millimetre ammunition.

In another development, following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the Northeast, one Boko Haram fighter and his wife surrendered to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza.

The militant from Boko Haram who surrendered to the soldiers had an AK-47 rifle and 10 live rounds of special 7.62mm ammunition, according to the statement.

The statement said further: “In a separate operation on August 21, 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division’s area of responsibility, while acting on actionable intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK-47 rifles and four motorcycles.”

The statement appealed to law-abiding citizens to support the Nigerian military’s operations to enhance security across the country.