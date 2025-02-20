IPOB: DSS Denies Ex-Abia Lawmaker, Legal Team Access To Nnamdi Kanu

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, denied the legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to the Biafra agitator.

DSS also denied a former Abia State House of Assembly member, Obinna Ichita and Kanu’s family access to him. In a post on his X account, @AloyEjimakor, Kanu’s lead Counsel, described DSS’ action as a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and a court order.

He wrote: “Today, the DSS arbitrarily refused us (the Legal Team), an ex-member of Abia State House of Assembly & the family of MAZI NNAMDI KANU from having a visitation with him.

This flagrant violation of the Nigerian Constitution and a subsisting Court order will not stand.” Kanu has been locked up by the DSS since he was rearrested and subjected to an extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

Since his return in 2021, courts have discharged and acquitted Kanu of all terrorism and treasonable felony charges but the Nigerian government has refused to grant him freedom.

Meanwhile, Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court had adjourned Kanu’s trial indefinitely

Share

Please follow and like us: