New Telegraph

November 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IPOB Disowns Simon…

IPOB Disowns Simon Ekpa Amid Arrest By Finnish Authorities

The members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have disassociated themselves from Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based agitator who was arrested by the Finnish authorities for allegedly spreading terrorist propaganda.

The pro-Biafran group who spoke in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Emma Powerful, clarified that Ekpa was never a registered member of the group.

The group accused him of working to undermine IPOB’s peaceful Biafra independence efforts.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that Ekpa and four others were arrested for terrorist-related offences linked to violent activities in 2021.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence and criticized the Nigerian and Finnish governments for allegedly shielding Ekpa before his arrest.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Don Jazzy Opens Up On Not Having A Partner
Read Next

EFCC Arrests Kaduna Woman Over Employment Fraud 
Share
Copy Link
×