IPOB Disowns Simon Ekpa Amid Arrest By Finnish Authorities

The members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have disassociated themselves from Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based agitator who was arrested by the Finnish authorities for allegedly spreading terrorist propaganda.
The pro-Biafran group who spoke in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Emma Powerful, clarified that Ekpa was never a registered member of the group.
The group accused him of working to undermine IPOB’s peaceful Biafra independence efforts.
It would be recalled that Ekpa and four others were arrested for terrorist-related offences linked to violent activities in 2021.
The group reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence and criticized the Nigerian and Finnish governments for allegedly shielding Ekpa before his arrest.