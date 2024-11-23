IPOB Disowns Ekpa, Describes him as Paid Agent of Destruction

Share

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has publicly disavowed Simon Ekpa, declaring him a “paid agent of destruction,” following his claims of membership to the group amidst his recent arrest by Finnish authorities.

The leadership of IPOB on Friday reiterated that Ekpa is not, and has never been, a member of their organisation, countering assertions made by various news outlets portray him (Ekpa) as a leader within the movement.

In a statement released by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the organisation sought to clarify its position regarding Ekpa.

“Simon Ekpa has never been a part of the global IPOB family movement. Any suggestion otherwise is a deliberate and malicious misinformation”, the statement asserted.

The press statement emphasised that IPOB, founded by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains committed to a peaceful pursuit of Biafran independence through a United Nations-supervised referendum and has consistently distanced itself from violence.

The organisation condemned Ekpa for allegedly recruiting violent elements to undermine IPOB’s peaceful objectives just as the statement added that his formation of the so-called Biafra Government in Exile (BGIE) and the subsequent violent factions, such as the Biafra Liberation Army, have inflicted chaos in the South-East of Nigeria, thereby tarnishing the image of genuine Biafran self-determination movements.

IPOB accused Ekpa of being part of a larger scheme orchestrated by Nigerian authorities aiming to suppress the Biafran cause by associating it with violence, a narrative it firmly rejects.

The group urged local and international media, along with Finnish authorities, to note that Ekpa has no ties to their movement and to refrain from linking him to IPOB under any circumstance.

The statement also highlighted ongoing concerns regarding Ekpa’s safety from arrest, alleging that diplomatic interventions by the Nigerian and Finnish governments have afforded him protection.

Despite this, IPOB called on its members and supporters to remain focused on their core objective the restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty encouraging unity in the face of ongoing challenges.

IPOB affirmed its commitment to non-violence and civil disobedience in its quest for self-determination, distancing the organisation from the violent actions attributed to Ekpa and his affiliates.

The group concluded its statement with a call for calm and resilience among Biafrans and supporters of their freedom movement.

