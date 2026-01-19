IPOB Denies Involvement In Enugu Police Officers’ Murder

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated its peaceful strategy in pursuing its agenda with regard to the recent killing of two police officers in Enugu, insisting that IPOB and ESN operatives do not target Nigeria Security Forces.

The group described as “Misinformation and fabricated propaganda spread by the Nigerian government and its compromised Police in Enugu State, claiming that IPOB and ESN operatives assaulted and killed two Nigerian Police Officers on January 15, 2026.”

IPOB‘s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, said in a statement that although the “Nigerian Security Forces have upheld their deceit and slander against the peaceful movement for over a decade,” it remains a peaceful organisation.

“Since its inception, IPOB has upheld a peaceful strategy while safeguarding Biafra land from state-backed jihadists and terrorists. ESN was established to combat the deadly Fulani terrorists that were devastating Biafran territory before ESN’s creation.

“The Nigerian Government is distressed as the ESN, created and financed by the IPOB worldwide movement, has hindered their jihad plans in the Biafran territory.

“This frustration is evidenced by orchestrated blackmail targeting IPOB and ESN for years, which have consistently been ineffective,” IPOB noted and advised Enugu State Police to prioritise safeguarding citizens rather than attributing their shortcomings in protecting lives—including those of their inadequately trained officers—to IPOB and ESN.”

“The Nigerian Government,” according to the separatist group, “and its lethal Security Forces have executed numerous false flag operations to eliminate certain scapegoat officers in order to intimidate IPOB and ESN.

“Working for the Nigerian Government is dangerous, as you could be used as a pawn in terrorism schemes, political blackmail, or to serve political agendas.”

IPOB alleged that “the Nigerian Security Forces contribute 80% of the insecurity in the South East and Nigeria,” adding that “the majority of the unsolved murders, arson incidents, and damage attributed to the unidentified murders, arson, and damages attributed to unidentified gunmen were executed by the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS personnel, or the criminals they supported.”

The group wondered why the South East, extensively militarised and monitored, the unidentified gunmen still remain unexposed.