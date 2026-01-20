IPOB Debunks Involvement In Enugu Police Officers’ Murder

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reiterated its peaceful strategy in pursuing its agenda with regard to the recent killing of two police officers in Enugu, insisting that IPOB and ESN operatives do not target Nigeria security forces.

The group described the allegation as “misinformation and fabricated propaganda spread by the Nigerian government and its compromised police in Enugu State, claiming that IPOB and ESN operatives assaulted and killed two Nigerian Police Officers on January 15, 2026.”

IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, said in a statement that although the “Nigerian Security Forces have upheld their deceit and slander against the peaceful movement for over a decade,” it remains a peaceful organisation.

“Since its inception, IPOB has upheld a peaceful strategy while safeguarding Biafra land from state-backed jihadists and terrorists. ESN was established to combat the deadly Fulani terrorists that were devastating Biafra territory before ESN’s creation.