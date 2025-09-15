IPOB: Court Hears Nnamdi Kanu’s Motion Seeking His Transfer To National Hospital

The Federal High Court will today, hear a motion filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), seeking an order transferring him to the Abuja National Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Justice Musa Liman had granted the motion ex-parte praying for the permission of the court to hear the application during the vacation period in view of its urgency.

Justice Liman, who fixed September 15 for the hearing, ordered Kanu’s lawyer, Uchenna Njoku (SAN), to serve all the processes and the hearing notice on the Department of State Services (DSS) in order for the security agency to respond appropriately.

“I believe that the right to health is as important as the right to life. “And so I agree that this matter can be heard by the vacation court,” Justice Liman, who is also a vacation judge, had said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, in the ex-parte motion with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, had sought a relief.

Kanu, in the motion dated September 2 but filed on September 3 by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), sought an order “granting leave for the applicant’s motion dated September 1, 2025 to be heard before the vacation judge.”