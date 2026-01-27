IPOB Counters Soludo’s Order, Urges Onitsha Traders To Open Shops

Tension is mounting in Anambra State following conflicting directives issued by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the closure of Onitsha Main Market.

Governor Soludo, on Monday, ordered the closure of the market for one week as a sanction for traders’ failure to open their shops in defiance of IPOB’s sit-at-home order, despite the state government’s directive that all markets must operate on Mondays.

However, in a counter-directive signed by IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group instructed traders across Anambra State, including those at Onitsha Main Market, to open their shops.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, the Anambra State Government warned traders to stay away from the market until Monday, February 2, 2026, when it is scheduled to reopen.

The statement read in part:

“The Government of Anambra State hereby informs the general public that Onitsha Main Market will remain closed from today, Monday, January 26, 2026, to Saturday, January 31, 2026. The market will reopen for business on Monday, February 2, 2026.”

According to the government, the closure followed non-compliance with the directive to end the Monday sit-at-home, which it said costs Anambra State about ₦8 billion weekly, as part of an estimated ₦19.6 billion loss across the South-East, disrupting economic and work activities.

The statement further warned:

“Traders are further warned that if they are not ready to resume trading on Monday, February 2, 2026, and indeed every other Monday, the market will face a one-month closure next Monday.”

“The general public is advised to stay away from the Main Market during this period to avoid any unpleasant encounters with security personnel already deployed to the area.”

“All other markets in Anambra State remain open and are expected to operate on Mondays. Any market found closed will face similar sanctions.”

The government also assured residents of adequate security and urged them to report breaches via 5111.

In its response, IPOB stated that its directive for traders to open their shops on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, was not an act of defiance but an exercise of what it described as a God-given right to livelihood.

The statement read:

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) hereby declares that tomorrow, January 27, 2026, our people in Anambra State shall resume their legitimate business activities and open their shops and markets.”

“This action is not in defiance of any gubernatorial order but in the exercise of their God-given right to pursue their daily livelihoods according to their preferences and necessities.”

IPOB argued that no government established or funded the businesses of Igbo traders and recalled that no state support was provided during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group also warned against the use of security forces to enforce the market closure, stating that any arrests or harassment would have consequences.

“IPOB seeks no confrontation with the Governor or the Anambra State Government, but we demand respect for the wishes of the masses.”

The group further called on the Federal Government to release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it would help restore peace and normalcy in the South-East.