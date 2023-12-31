IPOB Calls For Urgent Medical Care For Nnamdi Kanu

…Says His Life At Risk Of Death

…Warns Of Implications Of Losing Him

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised alarm over the precarious health situation of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The pro-Biafran group in a press release made available to Sunday Telegraph by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful said Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent and specialized medical emergency treatment to avert serious outcomes.

The statement reads, “The report reaching IPOB leadership says that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is having medical complications in the DSS solitary confinement. The report says that Mazi Kanu may be having internal bleeding caused by torture.

“This current medical situation may have risen from ruptured veins and internal bleeding disorders arising from the beating and torture he was subjected to by the Nigeria secret agents who kidnapped him in Kenya in 2021. Moreso, the drug overuse and abuse that DSS has subjected Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to may also be part of the problem.

“Our Leader requires a medical emergency treatment outside the DSS facility to undergo surgery for his survival. Even the DSS Medical Director agrees that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires urgent and serious medical attention to handle his case.

“The Nigerian government and the British government should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on medical grounds for independent medical professionals to attend to him and carry out the surgery if necessary to save the unforeseen situation.”

Its spokesperson Emma Powerful said that the IPOB worldwide is notifying the civilized world and the International Community and governments across the globe that if anything happens to their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been held illegally by the Nigeria government, Nigeria will face severe consequences.

He also stressed that the British government and others who are direct beneficiaries of their Nigeria project should advise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra before “it becomes too late. IPOB is not begging Tinubu and Co in Aso Rock to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but to save Nigeria from a calamitous situation that will befall them if Mazi Nnamdi KANU dies in their custody. My part is to deliver a message to the Nigerian government and the entire world.”

Continuing, he said that IPOB members worldwide must emphasize the medical emergency of their leader. He however stressed also, that Igbo politicians, religious leaders, women groups, and elders in Igboland must all rise up to ensure that nothing happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the hands of a lawless government of Nigeria. He stressed that all hands must be on deck to ensure that he is released immediately for him to undergo a thorough medical examination and treatment.

He however opined that some of the Igbo diehard enemies of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, Biafra struggle and Ndigbo who have swon to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is either jailed or killed should bear in mind that the consequences will be huge.

“The Nigerian government should be careful that nothing happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during and after his illegal detention in DSS solidarity confinement. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a precious jewel that Biafrans have given their lives to protect, and many are ready to give their lives for him. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a trigger of the gun that is capable of sinking Nigeria if mishandled.”

“The Igbo political jobbers who are colluding with Tinubu’s government to jail or kill Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and to destroy IPOB should be careful not to murder sleep for themselves and their families.”

“Those Igbos in collaboration with Tinubu’s APC government and the Supreme Court Justices to murder or jail Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should understand that IPOB will not allow them to remain if anything untoward happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Emeka Ofor, Arthur Ezeh, Peter Mba, Francis Nwifuru, religious leaders and traditional rulers, and others whom we have mentioned their names before and their families will not go scot-free if Mazi Nnamdi KANU dies in their custody.”

“We have been tolerant of the abuse of the judicial process by the Supreme Court Justices to keep Mazi Nnamdi Kanu indefinitely illegally in detention. But should anything happen to him during or after detention, the consequences will be left imagined. Therefore, we call on the Nigerian government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to attend to his medical emergency situation while there is still time.”