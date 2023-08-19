IPOB Berates DSS, Govt, Media Over Silence On Terrorist Attacks In Northern Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as conspiratorial silence, the lack of public condemnation, the inaction of government and its agencies and the media over recent persistent deadly terrorist at- tacks against innocent civil- ians in the Northern part of Nigeria. The outlawed separatist group decried the “skeletal media coverage of these heinous attacks” saying they “are usually devoid of the ethnic jingoism venom that usually accompany reportage of any act of insecurity in the South East.”

The Secretary of Media and Publicity of IPOB, Com- rade Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday noted that the partial or total media blackout on the recent brutal terrorist attacks by “Northern elements on their communities was because of the reluctance of those in power not to cast those responsible in bad light.”

“Recently, terrorists from Northern Nigeria have laid siege to Niger, Zamfara, Plateau and swathes of Northern Nigeria, killing and maiming soldiers, downing Air Force attack helicopters and abducting countless numbers of terrified civilians.

“One wonders how the DSS, Nigeria military, Air Force and Police are not able to discover the hideouts of these Northern terrorists and bandits but claim they are discovering and bomb- ing non-existent IPOB-ESN camps in the rain forests of Biafraland?

The local political contractors controlling the apparatus of governance in Nigeria and their neo-colonialist allies, still intent on the subjugation and oppression of Easterners by continuing a proxy Nigeria- Biafra War that ended in 1970, should stop this barefaced hypocrisy and hatred against the Igbo race and give Biafrans the referendum we are asking for because self-determination is an inalienable Rights guaranteed by the laws of Nigeria.

Our quest for a referendum is a task that must be accomplished. “Security agencies in Nige- ria living large on appropriated billions of Dollars in the name of fighting insecurity are scam artists. They have instituted an- other subsidy regime to fund their incompetence.

INSECURITY SUBSIDY is but another fraudulent regime modelled on a criminal scheme developed by their political counterparts called petrol subsidy. They should stop chasing shadows in the East claiming they are looking for IPOB and ESN operatives.

“Had the Nigeria Air Force jet come down in the South East during an alleged operation against ESN, all news out- lets and pundits would have condemned every Igbo man alive by now.”