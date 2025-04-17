‘IPOB Attempted To Address Nigeria’s Structural Imbalance

Share

The Concerned Igbo Ministers Commission has described the emergence of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as an attempt to address the socio-cultural diversity that has made Nigeria’s cohesion as a nation difficult.

The group claimed that the continued detention of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu would escalate rather than address the fundamental flaws of nationhood. It called for a national dialogue to find lasting solution to the divisive tendencies.

In a statement by President-General/ International Coordinator Tony Anthony and Secretary General Tony Osuji, the group that Nigeria is a colonial contraption for economic and administrative convenience of Britain without regard to the fundamental differences in culture.

It said: “Lord Frederick Lugard’s amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates disregarded the profound ethnic, religious, and socio-cultural differences between these regions, forging an artificial nation that has struggled for cohesion ever since.”

