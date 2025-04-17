New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘IPOB Attempted To…

‘IPOB Attempted To Address Nigeria’s Structural Imbalance

The Concerned Igbo Ministers Commission has described the emergence of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as an attempt to address the socio-cultural diversity that has made Nigeria’s cohesion as a nation difficult.

The group claimed that the continued detention of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu would escalate rather than address the fundamental flaws of nationhood. It called for a national dialogue to find lasting solution to the divisive tendencies.

In a statement by President-General/ International Coordinator Tony Anthony and Secretary General Tony Osuji, the group that Nigeria is a colonial contraption for economic and administrative convenience of Britain without regard to the fundamental differences in culture.

It said: “Lord Frederick Lugard’s amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates disregarded the profound ethnic, religious, and socio-cultural differences between these regions, forging an artificial nation that has struggled for cohesion ever since.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Emergency Rule: Reps Summon Rivers Administrator, Ibas
Read Next

FG Moves To Stop Flood Disasters, Climate-Induced Crises
Share
Copy Link
×