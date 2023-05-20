IPOB Ask U.S. To Independently Investigate Killing Of Consulate Staff In Anambra …Denies Involment In Attack

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the attack on US Embassy convoy in Anambra State. Two officials of the embassy and two policemen were killed and their bodies burnt by the gunmen on Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident on Friday, IPOB also demanded that, “the master minders and the perpetrators be brought to book.” The group, therefore said it is expecting, “the US government to carry out an independent investigation on the attack”.

Condoling with the families of the victims, IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said, “those accusing IPOB of being behind the attack on the US embassy convoy are the real master minders.

Their quest to blackmail IPOB globally has led them into assassinating innocent people in Biafra land.” The group believes that the, “attack on the US embassy convoy is likely another state sponsored killings to discredit the peaceful IPOB movement and to make South East more unsafe for investors.

“We are not moved with the hatred and fallacious and biased investigation by the Nigeria government and its compromised security agencies against the IPOB movement because we knew that they hate Ndigbo and IPOB members, including Easter Security Network (ESN).

No matter how stellar ESN security work is, it can never be deemed good or right to the Nigeria government and its security agents. ‘‘What is the justification to link Peter Obi to the criminalities going on in the Southeast?

Can it also be said that all the banditry and terrorism happening in Northern Nigeria is masterminded by their criminal politicians who evidence show that they aid and abet terrorists? “We are aware that several terrorism and banditry groups in the North are sponsored by the unscrupulous elements around them there.

We should be asking, why are they mentioning Peter Obi? Is it because he summoned up courage to contest their selection process called election and won by a landslide? They are now robbing him of the mandate given him by the people of Nigeria because he is an Igbo man.”