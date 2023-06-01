IPOB: Anambra Commissioner Dismisses Insecurity Allegations

Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chikodili Anara has denied the allegation levelled against him by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for insecurity in the state,

Emma Powerful, the Spokesman of the pro-Biafran group had in a statement accused Anara of fueling insecurity in Anambra state and also inviting the Fulani Herdsman to take over communal land in some parts of the state.

“IPOB intelligence unit gathered that Mr Chikodili Anara, aka Igbakigba, who is coincidentally the Commissioner for Homeland Security in Anambra State, is the man responsible for the insecurity in the State. This man was the former Security Adviser to the previous governor of Anambra State.

“He recruited armed criminals who are being used to intimidate, silence, and kill anyone who questions his rascality. The recruited criminal gangs are used to impersonate IPOB and ESN as they go into kidnapping and car snatching just to blackmail this noble movement”

“The influx of Fulani herdsmen into these communities mentioned above is causing tensions as the villagers are warned not to go to their farms or risk being killed by the terrorists.

“Thousands of acres of farmland belonging to our communities in those areas were forcefully taken from the indigenes and sold to the Myetti Allah terrorist groups by Commissioner of Homeland Security, Dishonorable Chikodili Anara (Igbakigba Amanuke)” he said.

Reacting to the allegation via a statement issued in Awka, on Thursday, the Commissioner urged the public, especially, Anambra residents to disregard the publication, noting that his hands are clean of the accusation”

“The truth is that Emma Powerful (Whoever he is) is doing a paid job for Tony Onyeagolu and Festus Onyagolu, currently in a self-imposed exile after they masterminded the abduction and murder of one Angus Okoye, from the Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of the State”

“I want Emma Powerful to note that Anthony Onyeagolu came heavily against me when the government of Anambra State saw his excesses and dissolved the town union that he was leading and appointed a caretaker committee.

“I was the security adviser to the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, and I insisted that Anthony Onyeagolu should be arrested and prosecuted for his crimes, notably the murder of Angus Okoye and attempted murder of one Chidiebere Okoye.

“I worked to secure Justice for the victims and that is the offense I committed”

He called on Emma Powerful, to make himself visible for a proper dialogue on how to end insecurity in the entire South East region.