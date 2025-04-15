IPOB Accuses Tinubu Govt Of Marginalizing Igbos In Key Appointments

Share

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, accused the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of deliberately sidelining the Igbo ethnic group from holding top positions in the country’s security and economic sectors.

The Pro-Biafran group raised the concern in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, questioning why no Igbo individual has been appointed as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director of the Department of State Services, National Security Adviser, among other top positions.

IPOB also queried the lack of Igbo representation in strategic agencies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

“Are Igbo individuals not eligible for the positions of Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, IG of Police, DSS Director, NSA, and others? Are our young people not capable of securing jobs in the Central Bank, NNPC, EFCC, Customs, and other profitable parastatals in Nigeria?” the statement read.

The group criticised the government over its handling of military casualties, alleging that a significant number of Igbo soldiers had died while fighting terrorism in the North without due recognition or support for their families.

“The Nigerian Army declined to disclose the identities of the killed soldiers since more than 70% of the deceased were Igbo/Biafrans,” he alleged.

IPOB also accused the federal authorities of exploiting Igbo youths for dangerous military assignments as a strategy for what it described as “population reduction.”

The group demanded transparency from the government on military losses and challenged the authorities to release the names of soldiers who had died in counterterrorism operations since 2015.

