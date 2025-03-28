IPO: NNPC Announces Plans For Imminent Capital Market Listing

Share

In a landmark move signaling the next phase of Nigeria’s energy sector transformation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has confirmed its final steps toward listing on the capital market, in accordance with the stipulations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

This crucial announcement was made by Olugbenga Oluwaniyi, the company’s Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer (CFIO), during a highprofile consultative meeting held with key partners in Abuja on Thursday, reliable information available to New Telegraph revealed.

Oluwaniyi disclosed that the company is currently in the process of engaging prospective partners through an initiative aptly named the “NNPC Ltd. IPO Beauty Parade.”

This exercise aims to identify strategic allies who will play vital roles in ensuring the success of NNPC Ltd.’s Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The process, set to unfold in the coming months, aligns with the company’s mission to broaden its investor base and enhance operational capacity.

The IPO Beauty Parade, according to the CFIO, is integral to identifying potential partners who will provide expertise in three crucial areas: Investor Relations, IPO Readiness Advisers, and Investment Bank Partners.

Oluwaniyi emphasized that the selection of partners would be based on their ability to contribute meaningfully to the company’s overall project goals, with the most competitive offers in each category securing the partnership.

“This exercise will pave the way for NNPC Ltd. to successfully navigate its listing on the capital market, and ultimately, open new avenues for growth and innovation within the energy sector,” he remarked.

As mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021, NNPC Ltd is slated to list its shares in compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990, signaling a new era of corporate transparency and accountability.

