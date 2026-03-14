IPN Pays Courtesy Visit To WOSAM Arena Boss, Prince Adekoya, Alhaja Kerewa

...Honours Them With Appointments

The Ijebu Pride Network (IPN), led by its President, Basorun Femi Branch has paid a courtesy visit to the Ago-Iwoye–born business tycoon, Abdul-Muftau Adekoya, Chairman of WOSAM Arena and the Ogbeni Oja of Ago-Iwoye.

The visit was aimed at familiarising and formally introducing the Ijebu Pride Network to the Ogbeni Oja of Ago-Iwoye.

The team was warmly received as Prince Adekoya delivered a welcome address, appreciating the organisation for projecting and promoting the image of Ijebu positively.

In his remarks, Femi Branch thanked Prince Adekoya for the warm reception and commended him for the impressive business structures he has established and continues to build in Ago-Iwoye.

He noted that such investments represent the type of development and employment opportunities the people of Ijebuland desire.

The Vice President of the network, Dayo Amusa, also expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to the team to meet with Prince Adekoya, while other executive members equally commended the warm reception.

During the meeting, a letter of intention proposing Prince Adekoya as the Chief Patron of the Ijebu Pride Network was formally presented to him.

In his response, Prince Adekoya commended the team and encouraged them to remain committed to the development of Ijebuland, noting that such development has always been his priority.

He added that this vision informed his decision to establish his business ventures in Ago-Iwoye, with more projects still in the pipeline.

The meeting featured engaging discussions, exchange of ideas and a guided tour of the WOSAM Arena facilities, including ongoing projects within the complex.

Those present at the meeting included Prince Adekoya and members of his team, alongside IPN executives led by Basorun Dr Femi Branch (President), Dayo Amusa (Vice President) and Mrs Toyosi Adesanya (Secretary).

Others were Mrs Lola Ajibola (Director of Welfare), Mrs Afolashade Omodesire (Treasurer), Mr Sijuade Olalekan, popularly known as Ijebu Rewa (Director of Media), and Mr Atanda Baffy (Director of Social).

The second phase of the engagement took the IPN team to Ijebu-Igbo, where they paid a courtesy visit to a renowned businesswoman, Mariam Osifeso, popularly known as Alhaja Kerewa.

The meeting was described as a great honour for the organisation as the team received a warm welcome from the respected entrepreneur.

During the visit, the President of the Ijebu Pride Network presented a letter of intention proposing Alhaja Osifeso for a key role within the movement.

In her response, Alhaja Kerewa expressed appreciation to the President and members of the executive for their dedication to the vision of developing Ijebuland and pledged her support going forward.