IPMAN Urges Dangote To Support Unions For Petroleum Industry Stability

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Kolawole Adewoyin, has called on billionaire industrialist, Aliko Dangote, to cooperate fully with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and other key stakeholders in the petroleum sector to safeguard the interests of Nigerians.

Speaking on the disagreement between Dangote and the unions, Chief Adewoyin underscored the urgent need for Dangote to set aside any differences with the unions and commit to constructive dialogue.

He warned that continued disputes could negatively impact ordinary Nigerians, who will ultimately bear the brunt of disruptions in the petroleum industry. Adewoyin said: “Nigeria operates under a legal framework that protects the rights of workers. It is not feasible for Dangote to operate in isolation from these unions.”