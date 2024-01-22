IPMAN To Dangote: Include independent marketers in product distribution

The Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, has called on the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery to include members of the association in the distribution of petroleum products from the plant.

There have been reports that major oil marketers such Total Nigeria Plc, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Retail, Conoil Plc, 11 Plc, Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, and NNPC Retail have been selected among the companies to sell refined petroleum products of the refinery. In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Amoo said including IPMAN members alongside major oil marketers would ensure seamless distribution of the products in the country. He stated that IPMAN members were in the nooks and crannies of the country and had a great network for distributions of petroleum products. Amoo said: “Currently, there is no consideration for IPMAN. It is only major marketers that they are going to start operations with. We may only see the impact but we are not benefiting directly for now. “Dangote should include us in the distribution of its products. We should be included in the Dangote activities so that we will distribute to the end users and also benefit. We are in the nooks and crannies of the country.

“The distribution of products should not be restricted to the major oil marketers, IPMAN members should be involved as we are formidable marketers. We are ready and available. “We can deliver anywhere within the country. That is what we are known for. We plead with the management of Dangote to look for a way to include IPMAN members. “It can be through a major marketer. We can be connected through the major marketer as they cannot be dealing with individual marketers. They can also channel us under one major oil marketer so that we distribute and also enjoy the dividends of Dangote refinery. Our national body is reaching out to them and handling that for us.”