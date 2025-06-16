IPMAN South West Directs Members To Boycott Lekki-Epe Corridor From Today

Share

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South-West Zone, has directed its members to boycott the Lekki-Epe corridor from today to avoid embarrassment.

The Chairman of the zone, Chief Oyewole Akanni, directed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to the chairman, the national office had earlier directed its members not to send trucks to load petroleum products on the Lekki-Epe corridor from Monday.

Akanni stated that this was due to an anticipated intimidation and harassment that might follow the implementation of the E-Call-up policy by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

He noted that stakeholders’ engagement to resolve issues in the best interests of its members had yet to yield any results. Akanni noted the state actor was bent on going ahead with the N12,500 E-Call-up system on its own terms without allowing good reasoning as suggested by IPMAN and NARTO, among others.

“In view of the aforementioned, and other germane concerns, the association advise all independent marketers to withdraw their depot representatives and truck drivers from the Lekki-Epe corridor from Monday, June 16, 2025, until otherwise advised.

“Please, be assured and guided that this and other actions that might follow are in the interests of our members and their businesses,” the statement read.

