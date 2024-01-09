IPMAN plans 2 modular refineries –Garima

A factional President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima, has said IPMAN plans to build two modular refineries in Cross River State and Lagos State. He spoke in an interview with AriseNews TV monitored by New Telegraph yesterday.

He stated that since the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said there is no reintroduction of fuel subsidy, people should believe it that there is no subsidy. He said: “We, the independent petroleum marketers, are making plans and even pushing to see that we own our own refinery. We are planning it in two places. There is one in Lagos that we have already secured the land for and also one in Calabar. “All what they have been saying that there is no subsidy and still they are saving that amount of money of subsidy. So I think the journey is OK and we too Independent Petroleum Marketers are making a plan, we are even pushing to see that our own refinery has come to reality. “We are planning in two places. There is one in Lagos that we have already secured the land. Aggie refinery is there. “So we are all putting all our efforts to see that we too at least we started something. Since the removal of subsidy is ongoing and Dangote refinery is expected to start functioning very soon. And this Port Harcourt refinery, we’re expecting to start soon. It’s a modular refinery.” Garima was reportedly recently elected in Abuja to replace Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo as IPMA President. But Okoronkwo in a telephone interview with New Telegraph said there was no change in leadership. Garinma noted that there was no such signal to raise prices from the NNPC, which is currently the sole importer of the product, adding that he was also not aware that any subsidy was being paid on the product.