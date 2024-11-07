IPMAN: N150bn Worth Of Petroleum Products Distributed Nationwide Daily

Share

The IPMAN National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Shettima, has said over 1000 tankers move petroleum products worth N150 billion across the country on a daily basis.

He said with such investment, no marketer would deliberately put his products on the road without ensuring proper safety measures. Shettima disclosed this to New Telegraph while reacting to the recent tanker explosion incident that claimed about 108 lives in Jigawa State.

While calling on the Federal Government to fix pipelines to enable products move from one point of storage to another, he said marketers took risks by investing heavily on products and putting it on the road to move from one part of the country to another.

Specifically, the IPMAN national president explained that petrol tanker alone is about N100 million, while petroleum products inside the tank is valued at N50 million, totaling N150 million of petrol investments. He said about 1000 tankers plied the roads daily, saying that about N150 billion worth of petroleum products is distributed nationwide on a daily basis.

Shettima said: “Normally if you look at our Nigerian roads, despite the fact that government has been trying its best, the pressure on the roads is still too much, because any good you want to transport you have to use the roads.

“So we are appealing, if it’s possible, let all these pipelines from depots all over the country be repaired so that they will be pushing these products to the nearest depots without plying the roads.

While giving on the spot account of the Jigawa State incident, he said: “You know when that tanker fell it didn’t catch fire immediately, but the people in that environment went there to see how they could siphon the PMS inside the tank.

“So that was what happened. Some even carried the PMS into their rooms in their houses and other places. And you know PMS is highly inflammable. The fire started not at the tanker.

It started inside the house then back to the tanker. So that is the reason for that explosion.” He, however, said: “We are calling on the management to see on how they can put some remedies if such action happens.

“One, the authorities should try as much as possible to prevent people coming close to a failed tanker. “I also think there is need for orientation, whereby the media will try as much as possible to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers in any tanker that is carrying products. People should be far away from it because anything can happen at anytime.”

On the issues of reckless driving by petrol tanker drivers, the renowned oil marketer stated: “You know most of our drivers before they start are trained by the road safety and they issue them licence to drive. And you know, accident sometimes happens because it’s a machine.

And then, efficiency of any machine is not up to 100 per cent. “So there are every tendency that sometimes you may find that type of thing. The only thing is how we are going to tackle it. “So any accident that happens, we marketers come together and see how we can resolve it and see what really happened so that we can pre – vent reoccurrence.”

