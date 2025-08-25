IPMAN Moves To Enforce Fuel Pump Integrity At Filling Stations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) plans to safeguard fuel pump integrity at filling stations by addressing cheating and related malpractices.

Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Unit, Chinedu Anyaso, said this in Enugu after the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The unit encompasses independent petroleum marketers in Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi, as well as parts of Abia, Imo, Kogi, and Cross River. Anyaso said members unanimously agreed at the AGM to uphold the integrity of fuel pumps, ensuring Nigerians receive value for their money.

He stressed that IPMAN was committed to maintaining its reputation for service and product excellence, adding: “IPMAN resolved and planned to set up a task force to ensure compliance of all members to fuel pump integrity.”

According to him, the task force will be inaugurated in September and will operate through dedicated teams in each state under the unit.

He said: “In order to sanitise the system and ensure that the reputation of IPMAN and our members’ fuel stations is maintained, the members during the AGM unanimously agreed that fuel pump cheating and malpractice must be stopped.”