IPMAN Joins Fight To Combat Oil Theft In Imo

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has intensified efforts to eradicate illegal activities in the oil & gas sector through a strengthened collaboration between its task force and security agencies in Imo State.

The initiative targets petroleum bunkering, pipeline vandalism, product adulteration, and fraudulent measurement practices, which have plagued the industry and undermined the economy.

IPMAN National President Abubakar Gerima, represented by the task force’s Vice Chairman Promise Orji, emphasized the task force’s mandate to root out criminal elements in the sector.

He said: “Our collaboration is critical to safeguarding the economy and supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration in ensuring a stable oil sector.”

The National Task Force Coordinator Nixon Ahanonu highlighted the economic damage caused by illegal activities, vowing to “leave no stone unturned” in prosecuting offenders.

He noted the rigorous selection of Imo State task force members led by Uchenna Ajala, citing their integrity and commitment to the task at hand. Security leaders unanimously pledged support for the initiative.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

