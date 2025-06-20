IPMAN Hails Dangote’s Petrol Distribution Plan

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) expressed its support on Friday for the recent announcement by Dangote Refinery to distribute petrol and diesel free of charge to marketers nationwide.

In an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program, IPMAN’s National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, commended billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote for recognizing issues in the sector and taking proactive steps to address them.

Ukadike highlighted that, in addition to making fuel more accessible to consumers across the country, Dangote’s initiative will also alleviate unnecessary costs for marketers.

“If you examine Dangote’s statement, it conveys a strong policy message. It shows that he anticipates many challenges facing the oil and gas industry and has decided to address them.

“This initiative is something we wholeheartedly welcome because it will lead to cheaper fuel delivery at our doorsteps.

“For years, our pipelines have been neglected, and there has been little discussion about the extensive pipeline network connecting our 21 depots.

“Products are not being transported efficiently. We are bearing the burden of bringing these products from the country’s seaports, where members of the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) have their tank farms.

“However, with Dangote’s announcement, we feel a significant burden has been lifted from the independent marketers,” he stated.

