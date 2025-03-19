IPMAN Felicitates Mbah @ 53

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has felicitated Enugu State Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his 53rd birth anniversary.

The Chairman, IPMAN Enugu Depot Unit, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, congratulated Mbah in a statement issued yesterday.

Anyaso described Mbah as an impactful leader, saying his administration’s interventionist strides had made the state better.

He called for the sustenance of the technology driven security measures in Enugu State, which, he said, had enhanced business activities in the state.

He said: “On behalf of myself, my family and the entire members of the IPMAN Enugu Depot Unit, we wish you a wonderful and fulfilling 53 years birthday.”

“As we celebrate your nativity today, we thank God for granting us a great leader who have transformed the length and breadth of Enugu State in all development fronts.

“Our prayers is that the good Lord grant you many more beautiful years ahead in good health and abundant grace.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

