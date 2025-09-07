IPMAN Disowns Strike Over Dangote Fuel Distribution

The National Leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has distanced itself from a strike declared by the association’s Western Zone over Dangote Refinery’s plans to distribute fuel using its own trucks.

The Western Zone, in a statement signed by Chairman Basorun Joseph Akanni and Acting Secretary Adeleke Adeoye, had accused Dangote of violating the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and directed members to commence strike action on Monday.

However, the National Ex-Officio of IPMAN, Douglas Iyike, speaking on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), urged members to disregard the strike, describing Dangote’s action as beneficial to marketers and in line with the PIA.

Iyike, a former chairman of IPMAN Benin Depot, said the NEC led by Alhaji Maigandi Shittima was unaware of any strike decision, stressing that the Western Zone lacked the constitutional power to declare one.

“The PIA permits individuals to own refineries, operate trucks, and establish filling stations. Dangote has done no harm but good to marketers and the general public,” Iyike stated.

He explained that the refinery’s distribution model would ease the burden of multiple levies imposed by tanker drivers and create opportunities for marketers to access products on credit, thereby reviving struggling businesses.

Iyike further described Dangote Refinery as a positive development for job creation and the downstream oil sector, warning against attempts by “a few individuals” to truncate its benefits.

“IPMAN nationwide is solidly behind Dangote Refinery, and we advise marketers to continue their normal business activities,” he said.