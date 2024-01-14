IPMAN Dismisses Plans To Hike Fuel Price In South East

…As Ebony Gov Sets To Establish Tanker Park

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has dismissed the alleged plan to increase the prices of Petroleum products in the South East by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

This is coming as Governor Frances Nwafuru of Ebonyi State has concluded arrangements to establish a trailer, and tanker Park for marketers in the area.

According to the Chairman of IPMAN in the South East Mr Chinedu Anyaso who spoke to reporters in Awka Anambra state capital the body would not allow consumers in the geopolitical zone to be extorted and frustrated due as a result of the increase in the pump prices adding that the body would continue to interface with the government in ensuring that this act of rip off is not perpetrated.

Anyaso who on behalf of the association congratulated the Ebony state governor over his victory at the Supreme Court noted that with what the governor has done so far the body is passing a vote of confidence on his administration.

The IPMAN Chairman explained that part of the reasons for passing a vote of confidence on the Governor of Ebonyi State was his granting of an appeal for a consolidated internally generated revenue of one hundred thousand naira for each petrol station operating in the area.

” We want to congratulate Ebonyi state Governor on his victory at the Supreme Court and equally thank him for granting our request to give us a slot in his government by appointing one of us his SA on Oil and Gas, it’s a welcome development”

Anyaso said also that the association pleaded that a trailer tanker park be provided for its members in the state which the governor had already accepted even though yet to be made available.

” We are equally happy that he is touching lives and empowering citizens as well as building human capital development of the state. We demanded for our members to be paying one hundred thousand naira which he approved, we don’t have any problem of multiple taxation in Ebonyi State as in Anambra State where everything goes in terms of revenue” he noted.