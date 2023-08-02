IPMAN Denies Blaming DSS, Police For Fuel Price Hike

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it is untrue that its National President, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, or any other member of its NEC, blamed the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, for being responsible for the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called fuel.

In a statement issued by Okoronkwo on Wednesday, IPMAN NEC said a publication that credited it to having blamed the security agencies was untrue and misleading.

It stated that at no time did Okoronkwo or any other IPMAN NEC members make such an allegation against security agencies during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The statement was titled: “House Committee Public Hearing With IPMAN: Setting The Records Straight Against Mischievous Faceless Online Reportage.”

The statement said: “During the House of Representatives Public Hearing, held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at no time did either the National President of IPMAN or any NEC member, express or espouse such a view.

“It is a well-orchestrated act of wickedness, designed for purely self-serving reasons to paint the noble association in a negative light.

“On our part as a responsible and law-abiding association, we will get to the root of this satanic write-up and track the authors.

“For purposes of cogent and verifiable evidence, any member of the general public, as well as the two top-notch security agencies, can fact-check from members of the House of Representatives Press Corps, who covered the event.

“The calibre of responsible print and broadcast journalists, including few online media establishments, who officially covered the event, can collaborate IPMAN ‘s statement of fact.”

It added, “This would equally confirm the fact that at no time did neither the National President Of IPMAN nor any other Executive of IPMAN make such a misleading statement, as falsely crafted and put out in a rag-tagged online publication, just to cause disaffection between our noble association and the two sister federal government security agencies.

“The National President Of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, in proferring solutions to the animated social problems of pump price increase of petroleum products, told the House of Representatives Committee that the only way out is for the Federal Government to quickly adopt the global alternative clean energy concept of Compressed National Gas, commonly called the (CNG), which he said would help in powering homes, public, official and private establishments with very minimal costs, when compared with other petroleum products.

“The National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, therefore used the instance of the press statement to further caution other faceless and wicked mischief makers against embarking such a campaign of calumny.

“The National President Of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu, has therefore, urged, the Department Of State Services, (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, and all well-meaning Nigerians, to discountenance the wicked and evil-premised machinations of this ghostwriter.”