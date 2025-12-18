New Telegraph

IPMAN Applauds Tinubu’s Leadership In Oil Sector

Faults oil importation 

Following the resignation of the Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN) has Applauded President Bola Tinubu’s decision to overhaul the agency.

This is as the petroleum marketers said such move is pivotal to enhancing regulation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima spoke in reaction to the recent developments in the oil and gas sector, including the growing partnership between the association and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that  Nigeria’s petroleum sector was thrown into fresh uncertainty, following the resignation of Farouk Ahmed, and Komolafe, amid the deepening controversy triggered by allegations and a petition filed by the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

The Presidency announced the resignations of the two regulators on Wednesday, a development widely seen as fallout from the escalating dispute between the Dangote refinery and the NMDPRA over fuel importation, pricing, and regulatory oversight in the downstream sector.

