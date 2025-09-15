IPI Raises The Alarm Over Rising Media Repression In Nigeria

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global body committed to protecting press freedom and the free-flow of information, has raised concern over the recent cases of media repression in the country.

President, IPI Nigeria, Mr Musililu Mojeed, raised the alarm at a dinner organised by the institute, to honour one of its members and a retired Director, Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Hajia Hadiza Hussaina Sani in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner was organised to honour the media icon for her dedication and service, after clocking mandatory retirement age of 60 years. NAN also reports that the identical twin sister of the celebrator, Hajia Ameena Hassana Sani, equally retired meritoriously from the service of the agency (NAN) as a Director.

Speaking at the event, Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, cited the recent “disturbing” instances of banning of live political programme in Kano state and the arrest of journalists in Ekiti and Niger states. “Akwa Ibom State Government recently evicted Channels TV crew, a journalist and a cameraman, from the press centre inside Government House, Uyo.

“The repressive action was taken, over the publication of a video clip, where the governor, eventually confirmed he is defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). “A Journalist in Kebbi state, Hassan Mai-Waya Kangiwa was also detained after exposing neglect in a hospital.

“A former “This day” employee, Azuka Ogujiuba, was reportedly arrested and harassed by the Police for doing his job. “Every single day you wake up, it is one form of harassment or the other against the media,” he said. Mojeed called for continued advocacy and activism to protect press freedom and promote independent journalism.