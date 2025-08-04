IPI Nigeria Demands Reopening Of Badegi FM

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria yesterday condemned the unlawful suspension of Badegi 90.1 FM, an independent radio station operating in Minna, Niger State.

The closure was reportedly ordered by Governor Mohammed Bago, during an expanded meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, allegedly in response to the station’s broadcast of content critical of the state government.

In a statement by President Musikilu Mojeed and Legal Adviser Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nigeria described the action as “yet another crackdown on freedom of expression and media freedom by the current administration in Niger State under Governor Bago”. The Institute condemned the arbitrary suspension as a grave violation of press freedom and an assault on democratic norms.